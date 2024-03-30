Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after buying an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,302,388,000 after buying an additional 97,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after purchasing an additional 121,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $976,751,000 after purchasing an additional 91,109 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE LMT traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $454.87. 1,119,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

