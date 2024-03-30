Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 320,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 87,486 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.63. 3,014,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,940. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.31.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

