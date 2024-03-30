Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Decreases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in CSX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 102,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.07. 8,659,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,631,378. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

