NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Lifted by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,922 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,331,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,435,580. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The company has a market cap of $143.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.56.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

