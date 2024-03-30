NFT (NFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $683,556.13

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007521 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00026579 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00015745 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001824 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00015213 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,125.24 or 1.00047051 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00140379 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

