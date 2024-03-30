NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGLW) Short Interest Update

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NEXGEL Trading Up 20.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGLW traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $0.72. 4,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356. NEXGEL has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.

NEXGEL Company Profile

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

