NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGLW) Short Interest Update

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
NEXGEL Trading Up 20.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NXGLW traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $0.72. 4,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356. NEXGEL has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.
NEXGEL Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NEXGEL
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for NEXGEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXGEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.