New Capital Management LP Sells 84,223 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

New Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,223 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of SHY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,702,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,192. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.50. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.61.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
