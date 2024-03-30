New Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 231,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 3.1% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. New Capital Management LP owned about 0.30% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFCF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $41.95. 1,071,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,779. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

