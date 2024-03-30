New Capital Management LP Invests $247,000 in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU)

New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. New Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.40% of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 55,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 45,883 shares during the period.

HYMU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,979 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.0811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

