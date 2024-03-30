New Capital Management LP Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,719 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for 0.6% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. New Capital Management LP owned about 1.20% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,189,000. AWM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 387,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 195,265 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 185,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 74,510 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 479.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,170,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.20. 18,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,476. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $32.86.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

