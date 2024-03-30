New Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2,514.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.6% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Home Depot by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $383.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,108,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,666. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $380.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

