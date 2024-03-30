New Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 738 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 738 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 15,613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.18.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.20 on Friday, hitting $607.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,708,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $584.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.53. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $634.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

