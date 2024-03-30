Nervos Network Market Capitalization Reaches $840.54 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $840.54 million and $19.74 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,233.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $605.02 or 0.00861435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.83 or 0.00146415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00048160 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00055430 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.20 or 0.00186810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.04 or 0.00142443 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000702 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,535,345,259 coins and its circulating supply is 43,851,255,096 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

