Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.61

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.61 and traded as high as $71.14. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $70.80, with a volume of 3,097 shares traded.

Nathan’s Famous Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61. The company has a market cap of $288.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.24.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.23%. The company had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the third quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 217.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

