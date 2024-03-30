Movado Group’s (MOV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $616.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.13.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.96%.
Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.
