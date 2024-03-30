Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,505 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 33,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 348,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,516,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,707,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,969,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day moving average of $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

