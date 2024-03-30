Morgan Stanley Increases nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $30.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NCNO. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -98.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $37.48.

In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $47,391.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider April Rieger sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $47,391.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $131,572.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 57,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in nCino by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 20,092 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 191,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 468,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 199,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

