Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $11,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital Inc lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total transaction of $6,786,365.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,011,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total transaction of $6,786,365.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,011,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,063 shares of company stock worth $98,068,024 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.30.

MPWR traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $677.42. 353,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $688.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.19 and a 1-year high of $778.15. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 77.33, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

