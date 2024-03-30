Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,373 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,931,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.79.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

