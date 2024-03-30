Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.25

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 3304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

