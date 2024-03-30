MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.900-1.980 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -. MillerKnoll also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.49-0.57 EPS.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 18.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. MillerKnoll has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $31.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $872.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.55 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MillerKnoll will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut MillerKnoll from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MillerKnoll by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MillerKnoll by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MillerKnoll by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in MillerKnoll by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Stories

