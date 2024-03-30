Metro (TSE:MRU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.69

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$70.69 and traded as high as C$73.71. Metro shares last traded at C$72.72, with a volume of 312,026 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRU. TD Securities boosted their price target on Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.21.

Get Metro alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRU

Metro Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$71.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.86 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Equities analysts expect that Metro Inc. will post 4.2641399 EPS for the current year.

Metro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Metro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.