Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.18

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and traded as high as $10.63. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 4,011 shares traded.
Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96.
Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0252 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Institutional Trading of Mesa Royalty Trust
Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile
Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. The company has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. Mesa Royalty Trust was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.
