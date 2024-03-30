Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.18

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and traded as high as $10.63. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 4,011 shares traded.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0252 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Mesa Royalty Trust by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Mesa Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. The company has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. Mesa Royalty Trust was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

