McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s 9th Largest Position

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,994 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 2.1% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.60.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $281.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

