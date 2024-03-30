McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s 9th Largest Position

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,994 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 2.1% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCD
McDonald’s Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $281.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.
McDonald’s Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.
McDonald’s Profile
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than McDonald’s
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.