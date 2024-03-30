MBL Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MBL Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $175.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $559.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.74. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.63.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

