MBL Wealth LLC Has $930,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 68,206 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 358,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 30,785 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

