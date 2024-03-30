MBL Wealth LLC Has $898,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,101,052,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $525.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $506.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $400.45 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

