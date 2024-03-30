MBL Wealth LLC Acquires 34,286 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,286 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC owned about 0.36% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 113,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 56,951 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 136,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 94,502 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS PJUL opened at $37.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.