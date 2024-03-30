Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Short Interest Update

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the February 29th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Materialise stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.27. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,938,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 217,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 393.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Materialise by 553.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 178,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 151,107 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 519,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 139,945 shares in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

