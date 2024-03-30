MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Short Interest Update

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the February 29th total of 4,030,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 958,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1,261.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,825,000 after buying an additional 1,600,863 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,006,000 after buying an additional 1,027,085 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 44,834.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 798,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after buying an additional 796,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $46,970,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,439,000 after buying an additional 502,039 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $55.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

MasTec Price Performance

NYSE:MTZ opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.36. MasTec has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

