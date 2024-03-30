Masco (NYSE:MAS) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.94

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.94 and last traded at $78.88, with a volume of 1619682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Masco Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

