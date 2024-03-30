Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:MPC traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.50. 6,064,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,451. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $203.01. The firm has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.09.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

