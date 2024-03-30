Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Marathon Oil by 367.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,674,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,147,038. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.21. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.19%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,459.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,104.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

