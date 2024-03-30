Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $20 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,743 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,459,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,957. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $90.37. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.13.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

