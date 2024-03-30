Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $199.17 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 316,448 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.4% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $199,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $198,977.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,504,435 shares of company stock valued at $703,629,367 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on META. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $8.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $485.58. The company had a trading volume of 15,212,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,960,376. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $469.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.54 and a 52-week high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

