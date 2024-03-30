Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $228.17

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 228.17 ($2.88) and traded as high as GBX 268.40 ($3.39). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 267.40 ($3.38), with a volume of 1,707,937 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMG shares. Numis Securities raised shares of Man Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.98) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Man Group from GBX 323 ($4.08) to GBX 318 ($4.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 297.67 ($3.76).

Get Man Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EMG

Man Group Stock Performance

Man Group Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,782.67, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 242.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 228.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Man Group news, insider Antoine Forterre sold 75,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.15), for a total value of £187,955.16 ($237,527.06). Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Man Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.