MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading 6.3% Higher

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.50. 1,187,095 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 694,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price (down previously from $19.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

MAG Silver Stock Up 7.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.13.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 4.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,746,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,069,000 after buying an additional 406,335 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,402,000 after buying an additional 642,494 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,160,000 after buying an additional 57,673 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,542,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,403,000 after buying an additional 58,849 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,364,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after buying an additional 38,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

