Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 69000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Macarthur Minerals Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Macarthur Minerals had a net margin of 2,001.08% and a return on equity of 2.07%.

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

