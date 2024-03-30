Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.30

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 64127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUNMF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.56.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.