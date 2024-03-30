Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.60.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $254.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.26. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.