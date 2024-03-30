Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LMT traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $454.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,533. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $433.38 and its 200 day moving average is $438.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

