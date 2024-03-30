Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) PT Raised to $510.00

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $503.00 to $510.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $448.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $464.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $439.03 and its 200-day moving average is $409.99. Linde has a 1 year low of $348.38 and a 1 year high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

