Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Pol Sikar Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) Director Pol Sikar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,707 shares in the company, valued at $407,523.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Lifeway Foods Stock Performance
Lifeway Foods stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $252.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lifeway Foods by 107.9% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 322,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lifeway Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lifeway Foods by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lifeway Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lifeway Foods by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Lifeway Foods Company Profile
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
