LifeSteps Financial Inc. Invests $206,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,942 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,722,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,361,000 after buying an additional 67,782 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,937,000 after buying an additional 205,013 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.06. 2,017,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

