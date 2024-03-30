LifeSteps Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 3,200 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SFBS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.36. The stock had a trading volume of 172,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,657. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 24.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFBS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

