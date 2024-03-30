LifeSteps Financial Inc. Buys 48 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $8.28 on Friday, reaching $485.58. 15,212,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,960,376. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.07 and a 200 day moving average of $377.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.54 and a 52 week high of $523.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $536.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total transaction of $251,526.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,086.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $198,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total transaction of $251,526.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,086.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,504,435 shares of company stock valued at $703,629,367. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

