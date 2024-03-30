LifeSteps Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,806 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 159.8% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,285,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.54.

General Electric Stock Down 2.5 %

GE traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.53. 9,674,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,582,587. The company has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a one year low of $93.47 and a one year high of $180.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

