Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Reaches New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $43.88 and last traded at $43.82, with a volume of 170589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.69.

Specifically, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,067,570.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 5,162,408 shares of company stock valued at $154,412,919 over the last quarter.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.