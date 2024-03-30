Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Reaches New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $43.88 and last traded at $43.82, with a volume of 170589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.69.
Specifically, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,067,570.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 5,162,408 shares of company stock valued at $154,412,919 over the last quarter.
Liberty Live Group Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
