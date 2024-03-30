Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Lakeland Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.65 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $786.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $16.14.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $72.09 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,623,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 42.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 142,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 42,542 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

