Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of VOPKY opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83. Koninklijke Vopak has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $39.01.
Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Koninklijke Vopak had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $379.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Vopak will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines.
